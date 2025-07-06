Danhausen may not debut in WWE alone

WWE might sign a few AEW stars whose contracts with the Jacksonville-based promotion are coming to an end. One name that is doing the rounds is AEW's Danhausen. The 34-year-old star signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2022, and his last appearance was at AEW Worlds End in 2023.

Since then, he has been absent from the company, and it's rumored that he may be on his way to the Stamford-based promotion once his contract expires. As per a report from Mark of Bodyslam.net, WWE is "very interested" in signing Danhausen.

Apart from Danhausen, there's another famous name who can also make his debut. Psycho Clown of AAA, who has 25 years of experience in the pro wrestling industry, could join the Very Nice Very Evil star.

Psycho Clown could make his debut along with Danhausen

WWE acquired AAA earlier this year, making the announcement over WrestleMania 41 weekend. Since then, there have been rumors of some big names from the Mexican wrestling promotion coming to the Stamford-based promotion. According to JoeyVotes, there is a "significant" amount of interest from the Stamford-based promotion to sign Psycho Clown.

He was seen at the Worlds Collide Event last month, alongside El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Pagano. After the event, there have been rumors of his arrival in the Stamford-based promotion along with some other names from AAA, including Mr. Iguana. Therefore, we might see the luchador sooner than expected.

Psycho Clown can make his WWE debut in the next three months

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam has reported that Psycho Clown will stop taking independent bookings after August 2025, which means he might make his WWE debut in the next three months after finishing up with the indies. He could debut most probably after SummerSlam, and before Survivor Series: WarGames.

It only remains to be seen whether the 39-year-old superstar will make his debut directly on the main roster, just like Penta and Rey Fenix, or if he will first be assigned to NXT for a few months and then brought up to the main roster.

Daunhausen and Psycho Clown can make their debut as tag team players

Both Danhausen and Psycho Clown have been tag team players in their wrestling careers. While Danhausen had allied himself with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) in AEW, Psycho Clown also worked as a tag team player with Psycho Circus (Killer Clown and Zombie Clown) initially in his career. However, after 2015, he has mainly appeared as a singles superstar.

Therefore, it won't be a big surprise if Triple H introduces both Danhausen and Psycho Clown as tag team players on the main roster, and later books them against Penta and Rey Fenix. It remains to be seen how many talents The Game brings in from AAA.

