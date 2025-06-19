WWE has "significant interest" in signing 25-year veteran after recent loss to top SmackDown faction (Exclusive)

WWE is constantly looking to bring in fresh talent. The company is now reportedly showing significant interest in signing a 25-year veteran following his recent loss to top SmackDown faction Legado Del Fantasma.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC were back with the big scoops, and this one involved reported interest in signing AAA's Psycho Clown, who competed in a six-man tag team match at the Worlds Collide event. Psycho Clown, who is a 25-year veteran of the wrestling business, teamed up with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Pagano in a losing effort to Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto.

According to JoeyVotes, there is "significant" interest from the sports entertainment juggernaut to sign Psycho Clown. He suggested that it's a move from a marketing standpoint, as there is an interest in presenting characters on television with a "different" look and presentation. If so, Psycho Clown certainly fits the bill.

What is the status of the Mr. Iguana to WWE rumors?

Considering how heavily WWE was promoting Mr. Iguana after the Worlds Collide show, it seemed imminent in the eyes of fans that the sports entertainment juggernaut would scoop him up.

On the previous edition of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, it was reported that the sports entertainment giant is expected to sign him to a full-time deal that will see him join the main roster, bypassing the NXT system.

The report essentially stated that WWE is interested in the marketing and merchandising opportunities that come with a character like Mr. Iguana's. He certainly took the wrestling world by storm, coming out as one of the unlikely heroes of the Money in the Bank weekend in Los Angeles.

He fits the bill for a comedic character, something that wrestling fans have been accustomed to for decades. R-Truth or Ron Killings had that mantle throughout a good part of the 2010s and 2020s.

Considering that the sports entertainment juggernaut is hosting a Super Show in Mexico in July, it makes sense that AAA stars would be a part of the show. Mr. Iguana is expected to be a part of that mix.

