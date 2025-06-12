WWE has "significant" interest in pushing 36-year-old star following Money in the Bank weekend (Exclusive)

WWE reportedly has significant interest in pushing a 36-year-old superstar after a huge breakout night during the Money in the Bank weekend. There is interest from multiple different angles.

On WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed one of the unlikely highlights of Money in the Bank weekend: The 36-year-old Mr. Iguana. The AAA star took the WWE Universe by storm at the Worlds Collide event and received a huge pop at ringside at Money in the Bank 2025.

According to JoeyVotes, the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in featuring Mr. Iguana as a regular part of main roster television. There is "significant" interest in marketing him towards children as well as using him for outreach programs. There is a lot of Mr. Iguana merchandise that is expected to be released in the near future.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Could Mr. Iguana be WWE's solution to Orange Cassidy or Danhausen?

On the very same discussion about the potential of Mr. Iguana in WWE, JoeyVotes asked TC whether he sees Mr. Iguana as the sports entertainment juggernaut's version of Orange Cassidy or Danhausen.

For context, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen are considered AEW's biggest comedic characters.

Expand Tweet

TC noted that with the transition of R-Truth into a more serious character and now going by the name of Ron Killings, it leaves the door open for a comedy spot. TC stated that there's "always" room for a comedy character in wrestling, which is certainly true, as each era has had some definitive comedy character.

For example, the late 2000s/early 2010s saw Santino Marella take that role. R-Truth dominated that spot and made it his own, earning his place as a beloved figure among wrestling fans. However, the circumstances seemed right for him to pivot into a serious role, and Mr. Iguana can certainly fill that spot in his own, unique way.

Ultimately, it's his uniqueness that made him an instant hit among WWE fans. It's one of those examples of something that gets over majorly without having much rationale behind it. One thing is for sure: Mr. Iguana has proven that he can back it all up in the ring when it matters.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!