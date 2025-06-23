Top star has signed with WWE; he could debut very soon - Reports

WWE boasts of an incredible roster, with RAW, SmackDown, and NXT loaded with several main-event caliber performers. Now, if a new report is to be believed, the global juggernaut has now signed the uber-popular AAA star Psycho Clown.

Ad

For those unaware, the 39-year-old star is among the most revered stars in AAA history. Though the veteran performer, who began his career in 2000, has never won a world title, he's as popular as the other heavyweights in the company. Now, a new report suggests that Psycho Clown might be on his way to WWE.

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam is reporting that the Luchador will stop taking any independent bookings after August 2025, meaning he could debut in the company in less than three months. His signing can also be attributed to the fact that the Stamford-based promotion acquired AAA in a historic deal earlier this year, which is expected to officially come through in the 3rd quarter.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

It'll be interesting to see if Psycho Clown is assigned to NXT first or directly makes it to the main roster, where the Triple H-led creative team already has many masked stars like Penta, Rey Fenix, and more in prominent spots.

Savio Vega also confirmed he's working for WWE

A few days back, in an interview, Savio Vega, who was a staple during the Attitude Era days, revealed that he was back in the company in a new role. Vega disclosed that he was working as a producer with the promotion for its shows produced in partnership with AAA, with the most recent of them being Worlds Collide 2025.

Ad

"Well, yeah, I'm working as an agent for the company with this project [AAA partnership]. So, August is going to be the big move with the company, and AAA is going to be fully with WWE. So, let's see what happens," Savio Vega said.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to assume more big stars from AAA could be on their way to WWE once the former company merges with the latter. That said, one of the promotion's most notable names, Alberto Del Rio, is not likely to be factored into any plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More