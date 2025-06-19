60-year-old legend announces he's working for WWE again; reveals new role 

A wrestling veteran has officially confirmed that he's working for WWE again and shared interesting insights into his new role with the company. In a recent interview, Savio Vega revealed that he is working as an agent for the global juggernaut, particularly for its events in partnership with AAA.
Back in April this year, WWE made waves when it announced that it had come to an agreement to acquire the Mexican promotion, AAA. Though the deal is expected to officially close only in the third quarter of 2025, the two companies have already begun producing events in tandem. A recent example of this was the Worlds Collide show, which saw stars from both companies square off with each other.
In a recent chat with Ten Count Media, the 60-year-old, who worked for the Stamford-based promotion from 1993 to 1999, revealed that he is working for it again as part of its association with AAA. Vega also added that the Mexican promotion is likely to be fully integrated with WWE by August 2025.
"Well, yeah, I'm working as an agent for the company with this project [AAA partnership]. So, August is going to be the big move with the company, and AAA is going to be fully with WWE. So, let's see what happens," he said. [25:58-26:18]
Konnan on WWE's plans for AAA
In an exclusive recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan, who is a part of AAA's creative team, shared Triple H's vision for the company in the long run.
The wrestling legend explained that The Game and the global juggernaut had no plans to dilute AAA and would ensure that it didn't get robbed of its authenticity. He also added that Triple H had immense respect for the promotion's culture.
"There's a lot of talent there. For a long time, it wasn't respected like it should be, and now there is a respect. WWE does not wanna Americanize it. He does [Triple H understands AAA's culture]," he said.
If the matches and the presentation of wrestlers at World Collide 2025 were any indication, it's safe to say AAA would continue to be the platform for high-flying lucha libre action even after its official acquisition.
