Konnan reveals Triple H and WWE's plan for AAA (Exclusive)

Triple H announced WWE's acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Konnan, a member of the AAA creative team, recently gave an insight into The Game's vision for the Mexican wrestling promotion.

On June 7, AAA and WWE held the dual-branded Worlds Collide event. The show featured in-ring talents from both companies and began with the American and Mexican national anthems.

The new deal led to concerns that AAA's lucha style might be "Americanized" under the new regime. However, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Konnan confirmed AAA will remain the same:

"There's a lot of talent there. For a long time, it wasn't respected like it should be, and now there is a respect. WWE does not wanna Americanize it. He does [Triple H understands AAA's culture]." [12:49 – 13:05]

Watch the video above to hear Konnan's honest opinion on critics of Chad Gable's El Grande Americano persona. The wrestling legend also disclosed details about his recent backstage conversation with Gable.

Konnan explains the difference between AAA and WWE

Many American wrestling rivalries largely revolve around promo segments and dramatic storyline developments. By contrast, AAA's biggest appeal is its acrobatic in-ring style and eccentric characters.

Konnan believes American wrestling fans will enjoy AAA's Mexican style if they give the promotion a chance:

"Now you see all over the world people are practicing lucha because it's a creative, exciting, different style of wrestling. A lot of people say, 'Oh, I don't understand it because they don't have tags, they don't do this, and you have a heel ref,' and all that. I go, 'Exactly.' You wanna see American wrestling? This is not American wrestling." [8:56 – 9:15]

The Worlds Collide event was widely viewed as a success. In the show-closing match, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

