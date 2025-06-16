Konnan hits back at critics of Chad Gable's El Grande Americano WWE character (Exclusive)

Chad Gable's El Grande Americano persona has featured regularly on WWE television over the last few months. In an exclusive interview, AAA booker Konnan gave his thoughts on some fans complaining about the character.

Gable took a brief hiatus from RAW in early 2025 after losing to luchadores Dragon Lee, Penta, and Rey Mysterio. Since returning, the 39-year-old has competed as himself and as the masked superstar El Grande Americano. While the story has mostly received positive reviews, some believe Gable's new gimmick makes a mockery of Mexican wrestling.

Asked for his opinion on the situation, Konnan told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter he has no problem with El Grande Americano:

"No, but it's funny to me that, as usual, white guys are complaining about a Latino thing. It's like, bro, we see what it is. It's a parody, it's funny, it's comedy. They'll complain about, 'It's very disrespectful that they have a guy called Grande Americano, and he's kinda making fun of Mexicans.' Get off of that bulls**t." [13:20 – 13:50]

WWE announced the acquisition of Mexican promotion AAA on April 19. Konnan worked alongside Corey Graves as a commentator at the dual-branded AAA and WWE Worlds Collide show on June 7. Gable, performing as himself, lost to El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event.

Konnan pays "zero attention" to El Grande Americano's naysayers

At WrestleMania 41, El Grande Americano recorded a big victory over Rey Fenix after Rey Mysterio pulled out of the event due to injury. Chad Gable's persona also picked up a statement-making win over AJ Styles and CM Punk on the June 2 episode of RAW.

According to Konnan, Mexican wrestling fans do not think Gable is mocking their culture by portraying a fake luchador:

"Nobody really in Mexico gives a s**t. You know who gets offended, Bill? The fake outrage people, or they're easily offended. They're just looking for something to offend them and complain. I pay zero attention to them." [13:52 – 14:14]

On May 7, Gable won his first singles title when his masked alter-ego defeated Dragon Lee to win the WWE Speed Championship.

