Who is WWE star Lyra Valkyria’s boyfriend?

WWE Backlash 2025 featured an epic title defense from Lyra Valkyria, who retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. Despite The Man's great efforts, Lyra managed to retain her gold and defeat the Irish star via pinfall.

During the match, Becky was engaged in a confrontation with a person sitting in the crowd. That person was LJ Cleary, who holds a real-life connection with Valkyria, as he is the WWE star's fiancé.

LJ Cleary is an Irish star and professional wrestler. The 26-year-old from Dublin, Ireland, has been competing in the squared circle for over a decade. LJ is a former Irish Junior Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion and holds many other accolades in independent wrestling promotions.

As of writing, he is a FIP tag Team Champion along with Rich Swann. He won the tag titles by defeating the Annihilation (Chungus & Syther) at FIP Establish Dominance 2025. His appearance at Backlash 2025 and interaction with Becky Lynch have sparked a huge interest among the WWE Universe.

The former Women's World Champion trash-talked him and attacked Lyra Valkyria in front of her fiancé. This was the 26-year-old wrestler's first appearance on WWE television. Triple H may have brought LJ Cleary in for this particular segment with Becky to escalate Lynch's villainous character.

Further, it makes the rivalry between Becky and Lyra more personal if the Stamford-based promotion wishes to continue the angle after Backlash 2025.

What's next for Lyra Valkyria following WWE Backlash 2025?

One of the potential direction for the Women's IC Champion could be clashing with Becky Lynch again. The Man is certainly unhappy with her loss and may decide to attack Valkyria on RAW after Backlash.

This attack from Lynch could result in a rematch between these two stars, with Becky getting another title shot. Besides this, the company's next Premium Live Event is Money in the Bank 2025.

Money in the Bank 2025 is set to emanate live on June 7, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. So, Triple H might book Lyra in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Previously, we have seen mid-card champions competing in the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match. So, it won't be a surprise if Valkyria becomes part of it this year.

