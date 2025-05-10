Create

WWE Backlash Results, Live Recap, Highlights: END OF RANDY ORTON?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 10, 2025 17:19 GMT

Check out the live results of WWE Backlash right here!

Welcome to the coverage of WWE Backlash. The results will be posted LIVE when the show starts in at 7 PM EST!

The show will also see the last-ever match of John Cena and Randy Orton. With Cena swearing to ruin his opponent forever, will this be the end of Randy Orton?

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Pat McAfee vs. Gunther
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the United States Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
