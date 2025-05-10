WWE Backlash Results, Live Recap, Highlights: END OF RANDY ORTON?

Welcome to the coverage of WWE Backlash. The results will be posted LIVE when the show starts in at 7 PM EST! The show will also see the last-ever match of John Cena and Randy Orton. With Cena swearing to ruin his opponent forever, will this be the end of Randy Orton? John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship Pat McAfee vs. Gunther Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the United States Championship Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Cha mpionship
