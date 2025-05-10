Charlotte Flair will never come back again but Nick Aldis might punish her heavily if she does after WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis is not going to accept Charlotte Flair's actions on WWE SmackDown. The star has said that she's leaving and never coming back after things got too hot for her on the blue brand. However, even if she does come back, she may end up facing punishment for her actions on the show.

Ad

Let's take a look at the incidents that led to this situation.

Charlotte Flair claims her match against Tiffany Stratton made history

On SmackDown tonight, things came to a head. Charlotte Flair was there to talk about her match with Tiffany Stratton and how she had made history despite the lack of support from the fans. She went so far as to call her match against Tiffany Stratton at the event made history by being the greatest women's match of all time.

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this is a very controversial take given the number of quality matches that have taken place at WrestleMania in the past, what the star was not expecting was being booed out of the building.

Not only did the fans not agree with Flair, but they were vocal about their dislike of the star. She was going to talk about how she could get back to the women's championship, but it seems it won't be too easy for her.

Ad

Charlotte Flair is leaving and will never come back

Not only was Charlotte Flair distraught about what happened with her promo on SmackDown, but she could not understand why she was getting the hate that she was.

Flair said that she was the best, and the fans were disrespectful.

“Why are you guys so disrespectful to me? I am the GOAT of women’s wrestling.”

Ad

She went on to hand them an ultimatum - something that didn't go down well for her.

"If you continue to be this disrespectful, I'm going to leave here Dayton, and I'm not going to come back."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flair told them that she was going to leave and never come back if they continued to boo her. Eager to see her gone, the crowd obliged. This left a frustrated Charlotte with no other way than to slam down her mic and immediately walk out of the ring, keeping her vow of leaving. It seems that the star has now declared that she won't be back again.

Nick Aldis was left furious by Charlotte Flair's unprofessional behavior

Charlotte Flair, already frustrated by the fans, was further annoyed after Jade Cargill interrupted and told her to go to the back of the line after her loss to Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

She was then confronted by Nick Aldis, who was furious with her behavior. He said that it was not how a professional conducted business, and that she needed to stay. However, the star did not have it and ended up leaving for the airport.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that Aldis just called her unprofessional, it appears that even if she does return, the Queen will have a punishment waiting for her.

The SmackDown General Manager is not one to slack from handing out fines, and he has done so plenty of times in the past. He was very frustrated with Charlotte's departure and not acting like the professional she is. This may be the last time that Charlotte is seen on the blue brand, as it leaves Aldis likely to take action if she does return.

With rumors of a draft coming up, Charlotte being forced to leave SmackDown, should she choose to return at all, may be the reality for her going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More