Nick Aldis reacts after Charlotte Flair walks out of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair left WWE SmackDown tonight, and the show's General Manager, Nick Aldis, was less than happy with the whole ordeal.

Charlotte Flair was on WWE SmackDown tonight and went to the ring to talk to the fans. But the fact that they were booing and jeering her did not sit well with the multi-time women's champion. She sent them warnings and let them know that if they continued, she would be leaving. That's exactly what she did in the end: she walked out of the show. Backstage, when she was leaving, the SmackDown General Manager confronted her.

Nick Aldis confronted Flair just as she was leaving. He asked her to stay and reminded her that her actions were not those of a professional. She refused to stay and asked to be taken to the airport. Aldis said that she was walking out of the show and was left frustrated.

Aldis walked away from Flair. It remains to be seen if he takes action against her after the star left SmackDown despite his wishes. He may decide to punish her.

