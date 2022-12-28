"It's starting to p**s people off" – Wrestling veteran blasts Tony Khan for signing wrestlers recklessly in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan's decision to repeatedly hire more and more stars to his already bloated roster has seemingly soured wrestling veteran Mark Madden, as he recently slammed the promotion.

Tony Khan has signed a total of 26 different wrestlers across the entire year of 2022, with his most recent acquisition being Action Andretti. While some have found relative success, with the likes of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee having captured gold this year, others like Jake Atlas have already departed from AEW.

During his recent appearance on Keepin' It 100, Madden claimed that the promotion simply doesn't have any direction.

"In AEW? I don’t know that there’s anything to like. Their only strategy is to just to sign more guys, they keep putting different guys on TV [and] it’s starting to p**s people off. Eddie Kingston – I’m not a big fan, but he spoke out against that the other day when he said they’re bringing in more and more guys. Miro hasn’t been on TV in forever – there’s just so much [and] I don’t see any plan in their booking!"(01:12 onward).

Tony Khan has additionally also irrevocably soured things with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who recently confirmed that he's not on good terms with the president or the promotion.

Tony Khan and AEW have reportedly given up on Miro's future booking with the promotion

Mark Madden isn't the first person to question Miro's absence in All Elite Wrestling, as fans have been bringing up the question for months. The Redeemer's TNT Championship run has often been cited online as one of the best periods in the title's existence, but despite this Miro has remained absent.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Miro has lost only 4 matches in his AEW career. 1 of them was a tag match and the other was a 4-way, he wasn't pinned in either matches.



His only clean losses are to Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson. Miro has lost only 4 matches in his AEW career. 1 of them was a tag match and the other was a 4-way, he wasn't pinned in either matches.His only clean losses are to Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson. https://t.co/WAKMEYn99K

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Miro's absence is largely attributed to his wife's statement about his eventual return to WWE.

“If I’m Tony Khan at this point, given everything that’s happened, and the wife of one of the wrestlers goes and says, essentially everyone goes back to WWE, it’s kinda like, why waste my time pushing this guy, I’ve got 100 guys on the roster who want to be here, and now you’ve got these guys who wanna be in WWE." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen if Miro might just make a return to AEW, but many fans are now convinced that the star will return to WWE and pick up his Rusev mantle once again.

