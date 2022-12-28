WWE Hall of Famer not on good terms with Tony Khan and AEW 

The bridge between AEW President Tony Khan and a WWE Hall of Famer has apparently been burnt irreparably.

the WWE veteran, Eric Bischoff, has previously appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion multiple times. He was generally featured involving himself with the Inner Circle, setting up feuds and matches to advance the storylines.

Bischoff has also made it clear that his appearances were cameos and that he had not been signed to the company. Furthermore, he has generally been critical of Tony Khan and his booking. In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran commented on his current relationship with the young organization:

"Yeah that one (the AEW relationship) is not as good anymore, but that was my choice.”

Eric Bischoff also shed some light on the time during his appearances in AEW:

"I knew when I said what I was going to say that it would be the last time I get invited there. I was fine with that. I don’t worry about it. It is what it is. But when I was bouncing back between WWE and AEW, the first time I got a call from AEW, I called Bruce Prichard. I said that I just want to let you know out of courtesy and respect for our friendship, I am still tight with Bruce, please let Vince know if he has got a question about this or an issue, please give me a shout. If not, I am going to go ahead. I got the word back to go and have a ball. It’s just communication and common courtesy.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today and he completely eviscerated Eric Bischoff over his criticism of AEW.



Tony compares Dynamite to '95-'98 Nitro when that show used to be unique and amazing. Says people have seen pro wrestling done a certain way for 20 long years. Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today and he completely eviscerated Eric Bischoff over his criticism of AEW.Tony compares Dynamite to '95-'98 Nitro when that show used to be unique and amazing. Says people have seen pro wrestling done a certain way for 20 long years. https://t.co/DXOb8b2jzT

AEW President Tony Khan was recently criticized by another WWE veteran

Eric Bischoff is not the only one who is harshly critical of Tony Khan. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette seemingly also shares similar views about him.

In the most recent episode of Dynamite. Action Andretti had a backstage promo. Despite his best efforts, Cornette believes that the fresh talent's inexperience makes him unsuitable to be pushed right now. In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran questioned Tony Khan's booking:

"The promo – Action tried hard on this promo and he’s got potential because I can’t imagine he’s ever done any TV promos before because he’s never been on f*king television. But he memorized his material, he tried to say it with some conviction, but he’s green at this, [and] he’s not comfortable. Plus he had to memorize the s*t, nobody speaks like this it needed more emotion, [and] he rushed it." (00:36 onward).

It remains to be seen if the AEW President will be able to turn things around in the future.

