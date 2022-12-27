"Nobody speaks like this" - Wrestling veteran questions Tony Khan and AEW creative decisions around rising star's massive push

AEW's booking decisions are often criticized by wrestling veterans and a number of feverous fans online. Jim Cornette has once again questioned Tony Khan's latest booking after Action Andretti received another hefty push this past Dynamite.

AEW recently shocked fans when the would-be top star, Action Andretti, defeated the multi-time world champion, Chris Jericho, in a one-on-one match. Jericho has often been accused of burying younger stars, and his defeat at Andretti's hands has some wondering if he might set the now-broken star up for a bright future.

During the recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager noted the potential the star has but questioned why Tony Khan was putting the star on AEW Dynamite due to his lack of experience.

"The promo – Action tried hard on this promo and he’s got potential because I can’t imagine he’s ever done any TV promos before because he’s never been on f*king television. But he memorized his material, he tried to say it with some conviction, but he’s green at this, [and] he’s not comfortable. Plus he had to memorize the s*t, nobody speaks like this it needed more emotion, [and] he rushed it." (00:36 onward).

It's unclear where Andretti will end up on the roster, but many are praising Chris Jericho for the promotion's latest acquisition. However, Cornette strongly disagreed and slammed the veteran for taking all the credit.

Jim Cornette also questioned why AEW hadn't booked any of its other acquisitions as strongly before

Despite the amount of talent on the All Elite Wrestling roster, fans have been audibly unhappy with the booking many stars received. Jim Cornette has often shared the sentiment and also took a moment to question the issue in regards to Andretti.

During the same podcast episode, Cornette lamented the bad booking of stars like Jay Lethal and wished they could have received the Action Andretti treatment.

"If they had only given this effort to anybody in the past three years – how many times have we seen: ‘My God, they’ve debuted Jay Lethal!’ or they debuted this guy or that guy, you never hear them talk, they never do anything, they just show up and do a job." (00:04 onward).

Only time will tell if Action Andretti will simply be another star regulated on AEW DARK, with fans on social media slamming Tony Khan for yet another. But could the young star be the first of many to break the cycle?

