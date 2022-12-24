"Nullifies the idea that this guy came out of nowhere" – Jim Cornette blasts former WWE Champion for taking credit for recent signing's rise in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently heavily critiqued a multi-time WWE Champion for taking credit for the creative booking of Action Andretti's AEW Dynamite debut. The champion was none other than Chris Jericho.

Last week on the Winter is Coming edition of AEW, The Ocho suffered a shocking loss against Action Andretti. On the latest episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, The former AEW World Champion gave insights about the match and took credit for giving Andretti the opportunity to shine.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, a fan asked about the wrestling veteran's thoughts on Chris Jericho praising himself for the segment. Cornette responded by mentioning that The Ocho revealing how the match came about and all the internal secrets just a few days after the segment aired ruined the segment.

"Kinda nullifies the idea that this guy came out of nowhere and scored a big win against this f****** big star’s will when he comes out three days later and says, ‘yeah I hand-picked him, did the whole thing, it was all my idea because I’m a charitable, wonderful human, humble, and lovable," Jim Cornette said. [02:45 - 03:01]

The wrestling veteran also mentioned that the sole reason Jericho opened up about the match was to showcase himself as the greatest professional wrestler.

"Because that’s the motivation behind what he’s doing. He comes out to talk about how great his idea was, how great his performance was, how great everybody’s gonna look, now that they’re working with him.” [03:02 - 03:16]

Jim Cornette compares himself to Chris Jericho

While speaking on the same episode, Jim Cornette compared himself to The Ocho. He mentioned that he never revealed all the secrets of a recent event. He believes that it is not fair for the promotion and the people involved.

"I wasn’t actively either crucifying the rotten stuff or giving my backstage dissertation on how everything came to be because that wouldn’t be fair. I was joining them (MLW & NWA) as a performer, as an announcer in that particular role and it wouldn’t be right for me to go into the same detail about what just happened on their television last Tuesday." [01:28 - 01:54]

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Andretti once again got one up against Jericho as he came out and helped Ricky Starks take out the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

