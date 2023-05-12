"It’s us against the universe" – Jon Moxley takes a firm stance against AEW's detractors

Jon Moxley is often on the receiving end of criticism for his actions within the squared circle. Recently he clapped back at podcasters who have issues with him or the members of The Elite.

The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club are embroiled in a heated feud that seems to escalate by the week. Despite being main event stars in AEW, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega are often criticized by veterans of the industry.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jon Moxley called out the podcasters who criticize AEW on a weekly basis.

“A lot of people out there hate on The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. We’re obviously attacking them and have our issues with them, but we are not old-a** f**king bitter dudes with podcasts talking about how the business used to be."

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kenny Omega just put Jon Moxley through the cage with a V-Trigger! Kenny Omega just put Jon Moxley through the cage with a V-Trigger! https://t.co/NZtKdqeIlc

Moxley continued, pointing out that despite their differences in the ring, The Elite and the BCC are united within AEW.

"A lot of people hate Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and that’s because they hate themselves. It’s sad. I don’t care what challenges you put in front of me or what s**t befalls me. After last year, I have that attitude. Kenny and The Young Bucks have that attitude. It’s us against the universe. That attitude is AEW at its core.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated).

Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, recently commented on Renee Paquette's post showing off Jon Moxley's Steel Cage wounds. Being the daughter of a hardcore legend, the 29-year-old seemed to fondly recall her dad's own wounds in her comments.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Jon Moxley emphasized that all men involved in the feud have made waves in the industry

While the factions are in a heated feud, Moxley and Omega seem to still have a lot of respect for each other. In his own interview with Sports Illustrated, The Cleaner declined the mantle of "AEW MVP" and insisted that it belonged to Jon Moxley.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega: “If I’m being honest, the MVP of AEW hasn’t been me. It’s Jon Moxley.



For AEW, Jon’s been the one. He’s been at almost every show. He’s bled at almost every show. There is no one higher on the blood-giving list.” Kenny Omega: “If I’m being honest, the MVP of AEW hasn’t been me. It’s Jon Moxley.For AEW, Jon’s been the one. He’s been at almost every show. He’s bled at almost every show. There is no one higher on the blood-giving list.” https://t.co/UFxM2gArU1

Later in the same interview, Moxley reminded fans and the industry that The Elite and the veteran members of the Blackpool Combat Club have achieved numerous accolades in wrestling despite having the odds stacked against them.

“Keep betting against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and see what happens. Historically, that’s not a smart play. Keep betting against me or Bryan Danielson or Claudio. I’ve been as dragged through the mud as I can in this business. I’m bulletproof. I don’t give a f**k. That’s the message of the day. Doubt any of the six of us and see how that works out.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated).

It's rare that opponents still maintain such high degrees of mutual respect for each other even after shedding each other's blood. It remains to be seen when Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will clash next, but their feud is clearly far from over.

Poll : 0 votes