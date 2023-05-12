Noelle Foley has a message for Jon Moxley after his brutal steel cage match on AEW Dynamite

Following the brutal Steel Cage Match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite last night, Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, had a message for The Death Rider.

In the highly anticipated clash between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, both competitors pushed their limits, displaying incredible resilience. Moxley emerged victorious after Don Callis interfered, allowing him to capitalize on the betrayal and secure the win.

The match featured a brutal assault with a barbed wire chair, resulting in The Purveyor of Violence bloodied and scarred. Renee Paquette shared a picture of Moxley's back on Instagram, showcasing the scars from the intense match.

Impressed by the hardcore nature of the match and acknowledging her father's legacy in extreme wrestling, Noelle Foley couldn't help but express her admiration. Leaving a comment on Paquette's post, she wrote, "We love a hardcore dad" along with a heart emoji, showcasing her support for Moxley and appreciating the gritty style of wrestling that runs in her family.

Check out the Instagram post here.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Per Wrestlenomics, the final quarter of Dynamite featuring the Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley Steel Cage match drew the highest number of people during last night's show with 937,000 viewers and 435,000 in the 18-49 demo.



The match saw a huge spike from Q7 which was 880,000 viewers. Per Wrestlenomics, the final quarter of Dynamite featuring the Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley Steel Cage match drew the highest number of people during last night's show with 937,000 viewers and 435,000 in the 18-49 demo.The match saw a huge spike from Q7 which was 880,000 viewers. https://t.co/RkH0RlWF8e

Noelle Foley's acknowledgment stands as a testament to the lasting influence of her father Mick Foley's hardcore legacy and its ongoing impact on the industry.

Kenny Omega acknowledges Jon Moxley as AEW's MVP despite the ongoing feud

AEW star Kenny Omega humbly acknowledged that he is not the MVP of the promotion. Instead, he bestowed that title upon his rival, Jon Moxley.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega relinquished the MVP title and explained why Moxley is more deserving of it.

“If I’m being honest, the MVP of AEW hasn’t been me, it’s Jon Moxley. He’s been at almost every show. He’s bled at almost every show. There is no one higher on the blood-giving list. Maybe that’s what makes this feud so interesting," Omega said.

FAR @FAR5222 5 stars - They delivered the violence and furthered the story along the best way possible, without going back to a faction warfare beat down to close the show. Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley are the heart and soul of this company. Main event Kenny Omega is like no other. Mox and his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 5 stars - They delivered the violence and furthered the story along the best way possible, without going back to a faction warfare beat down to close the show. Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley are the heart and soul of this company. Main event Kenny Omega is like no other. Mox and his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yLcHvMY7v7

Recently, Moxley opened up about his battle with substance abuse and the progress he has made since seeking rehab.

Who do you think is the MVP of AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes