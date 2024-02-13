"It's weird" - Konnan calls out AEW for overexposing popular star

Many people have been pointing out AEW's not-so-extraordinary bookings, and wrestling veteran Konnan recently had something to add to the matter. The 60-year-old was not happy with the Jacksonville-based promotion for overexposing a popular star. Therefore, he called out the Tony Khan-led promotion during a recent interview.

The star being discussed here is Red Velvet. Tony Khan has been booking Velvet every week and mostly making her lose the matches. She last wrestled on the February 7, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, where she suffered a loss against "Timeless" Toni Storm in a Women's World Championship Eliminator Match.

During a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan expressed his dissatisfaction with AEW for overexposing Velvet every week on television.

“Bro, nothing against Velvet cake but is she the only girl on the roster? It seems every week it's her against somebody else. They've got to have a ton of women back there. It's weird…She's there every week. She loses every week. Like that guy, they just signed up the Black Bounty Killer something Lee. What was his name?...It's like they put her in a long match, so they show she can hang and then they always beat her," Konnan said. [4:49 - 5:35]

You can check out the full podcast below:

What the future has in store for Red Velvet in AEW remains to be seen.

AEW Women’s World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm lashes out on Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut last month. As soon as she stepped foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she made her goals of capturing the Women’s World Championship very clear. "Timeless" Toni Storm did not appreciate The Virtuosa targeting her and therefore poured out her anger on a recent edition of the Talk Is Jericho podcast.

"That b***h. She storms in here demanding a title match because she used to be my friend, and yes that is true. We had a wonderful time together in Japan. We lived together, on the floor...but as time goes on people drift apart, people move away, people become more successful than others," Toni Storm said.

Toni and Deonna have quite a history together. The two women used to be best friends and were inseparable. They wrestled and traveled together. Now, they will face each other at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View on March 3, 2024, with "Timeless" Toni Storm's Women’s World Championship on the line.

