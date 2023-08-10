"It's WWE references every week" "Literally can’t help themselves" – Fans react to another Hall of Famer being namedropped on AEW Dynamite

This past week on AEW Dynamite MJF took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, while cutting a promo on his tag team partner and opponent at All In, Adam Cole.

Adam Cole and the AEW World Champion had a heated promo battle and MJF completely destroyed Adam Cole on the mic thanks to his amazing promo work.

MJF mentioned in his promo that Adam Cole would have not lasted in the 80s if as Hulk Hogan was around.

"You are so skinny & ghostly pale white that if this were the 80s, Hogan would’ve snorted ya," said MJF to Adam Cole.

Tweet from @WrestleOps

Fans have given their reactions to MJF's comments on Twitter by bashing AEW for referencing WWE very frequently. Check them out below:

Tweet from @ChrisKetchem3

Tweet from @SportsStooge101

Tweet from @HumbuckerVT

fity.eth @Fityeth @WrestleOps Quite the colorful exchange! MJF's words certainly added a strong dose of attitude to the situation. #AEWDynamite

WWE Hall of Famer DDP praised AEW World Champion MJF

WWE Legend Diamond Dallas Page recently praised MJF for his commitment to his character.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for his amazing heel work ever since he got mainstream attention after his AEW debut. The Salt of the Earth has been praised a lot by veterans for always staying in character and has also gained a fan following from his amazing heel work.

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", DDP recalled his experiences with MJF and revealed a different side of him.

"I personally know that Max, MJF, would be p*ssed off at me for saying this, but he's the nicest guy. He really is, to me. But if he's out in the open, he's an a*****e. And it's not him being an a*****e, it's him living the gimmick. He could turn babyface in an instant, and he would be over even bigger, I think. But as a heel? Oh my god," DDP said.

DDP also talked about an incident during an autograph signing where MJF stayed in his character.

"My buddy and I finally get up to the front, and we say 'Bro, we love your s**t. Now my buddy is drinking a coffee at the time. MJF grabbed his cup, took it, spit in it, gave it back to my buddy, and said, 'So what the f**k do you two want?' I mean, what a roar. But that's him, man. He is committed to the character." [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

You can checkout the video below:

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole at All In which will take place at the Wembley Stadium in the UK.

Who do you think will come out on top at All In? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here