"It wouldn't surprise me at all" - Matt Hardy convinced about former WWE RAW Superstar debuting in AEW next week 

Matt Hardy is convinced that a former WWE RAW Women's Champion will debut on AEW Dynamite next week. The female star in question is Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

Mercedes Moné walked out of WWE back in May 2022 alongside tag team partner Naomi. Her exit was confirmed from the Stamford-based promotion at the beginning of January and she debuted at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to plenty of fanfare.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy commented on the possibility of Mercedes Moné being Saraya's tag team partner on next week's AEW Dynamite against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Jamie Hayter.

"Yeah, without a doubt. I don’t even know if that would start… I could almost see her being a free agent for a while and just doing spots at AEW. I could definitely see that happening. It wouldn’t surprise me if she ends up showing up this coming up Dynamite as the mystery partner. It wouldn’t surprise me at all. I don’t know, I don’t have that information, but it wouldn’t surprise me," Hardy said. (h/t: Fightful)

AEW star Matt Hardy praised Mercedes Moné for walking out of WWE

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE on her own accord due to issues with the company's creative direction with respect to the women's division.

Matt Hardy stated that he had huge respect for the former SmackDown Women's Champion for keeping herself relevant and betting on herself.

"So I have huge respect for anyone who is willing to leave WWE and go out and hustle on their own. I think Mercedes is killing it. She’s doing a great job at keeping herself relevant and keeping herself in conversations, being a huge talking point in the wrestling business. Showing up at New Japan and doing what she did was a big deal,"

Moné attacked KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She then grabbed a microphone to announce her intentions of challenging for the IWGP Women's Championship. She challenged KAIRI, who had just defeated Tam Nakano, to a title match on February 18 at the Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California.

