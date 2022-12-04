"It was Vince's WWE regime that f*ck*d up" - Wrestling veteran blasts Vince McMahon for letting multiple superstars join AEW

WWE's former CEO Vince McMahon could apparently have stopped multiple stars from jumping ship to AEW, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

It is no secret that Tony Khan's organization gained a lot of legitimacy through the signing of a number of ex-WWE Superstars. High-profile names like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk helped build the brand to the point where it was considered a competitor to the Stamford-based company.

While AEW rose in popularity, former CEO Vince McMahon was criticized for his seemingly illogical superstar releases. Speaking about the issue on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated the reason for William Regal joining AEW. He also spoke about how granting Regal a release was justified, whereas the same could not be said for stars like Andrade El Idolo.

"Also, it was Vince's WWE regime that f*ck*d up and let a lot of these guys go to begin with that would never have probably particularly gone to, appeared with, or dealt with AEW had they not been let go. But I think the biggest thing that he can justify it [i.e, Granting Regal his release] to a lot of these guys is respect for Regal and his age at this point. It's not like he wants to work till he is 75." (2:36 - 3:07)

A former WWE Superstar recently spilled the beans on why William Regal is unhappy after signing with AEW

EC3 believes that Regal was not pleased with Tony Khan's promotion from the very start.

While William Regal has been with the Jacksonville-based company for less than a year, he has seemingly been written off the program after his secret alliance with MJF turned sour. With many fans believing that this is further proof of him leaving the roster, EC3 recently came clean with his thoughts on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaw.

“When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management,’” EC3 said. [04:05 - 04:15]

However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Gentleman Villain.

