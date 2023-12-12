“It will ruin her career” - Fans against the idea of top WWE Superstar leaving for AEW upon contract expiry

Fans are speculating about a top WWE Superstar joining AEW after her contract expires. The name in question is Alexa Bliss.

The latter was last seen in January when she battled against Bianca Belair in a losing effort. Since then, the 32-year-old star has been on maternity leave. Her contract was reported to "at least run through 2023".

The former RAW Women's Champion has been one of WWE's most valuable assets since 2013. Despite being a top star, Bliss hasn't captured any singles gold in the Stamford-based promotion since 2018. Fans have often wondered if the 32-year-old star is being misused in the promotion.

A user on Twitter posted a tweet about why AEW is a good option for Alexa Bliss.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the speculations of Alexa Bliss joining AEW.

Red Velvet revealed her conversation with WWE Superstar Jage Cargill following her departure

Jade Cargill left AEW in September 2023. After her move to WWE was made official, her former stablemate, Red Velvet, revealed their conversation.

While speaking with Women's Wrestling Talk, Velvet was happy with Cargill's big announcement and congratulated her for hitting big.

"I’ve been gone, so I have not been on television while she was continuing her streak, and after she lost the belt and all that. But yes, once everything was official, and I knew that I could talk about it, I went ahead and contacted her, congratulated her. We talked, and I just told her I’m happy for her. At the end of the day, she chose to do what was best for her, and I don’t know why anyone would think I have anything else to say, or anything bad, because it’s her future... she wants to be a star, she is a star," said Red Velvet.

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, on November 27, 2023.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will leave WWE to join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

