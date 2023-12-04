Backstage update on Alexa Bliss' contract expiry date amid WWE hiatus

There has been an update in regards to Alexa Bliss' contract status with WWE during her hiatus from the promotion.

Bliss has not been in action since her match at Royal Rumble 2023 earlier this year in January. She competed against Bianca Belair in the match but came up short and failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship from The EST.

After the match, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to mock Bliss and she has not appeared on WWE television since. Uncle Howdy was a character associated with Bray Wyatt and was claiming that Bliss had "lost control" of herself at the time. Uncle Howdy has not appeared on WWE television following Bray Wyatt's untimely death earlier this year.

According to a new report from Fightful Select (via Ringside News), Alexa Bliss' contract with WWE is set to run "at least through 2023". The report added that the company often freezes contracts while superstars are out of action and that is likely what has happened with Bliss as she has been away from the company during her pregnancy.

WWE star Alexa Bliss gives birth to a baby girl

Alexa Bliss has been on hiatus from the promotion for a good reason, as she recently gave birth to a baby girl.

The popular superstar is married to musician Ryan Cabrera and the happy couple recently announced that their daughter has been born. Ryan Cabrera took to his Instagram account to upload a humorous video to make the announcement.

The couple included a tune from Jimi Hendrix in their announcement and named their daughter after the iconic musician. Their daughter's weight was announced in the style of a ring announcer and you can check out the video in the post below.

"Weighing in at 6 pounds 9 ounces, she is 21 inches of fury, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera."

Bliss has established a loyal fanbase over the years that is anxiously awaiting her return to television. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 32-year-old in the world of professional wrestling moving forward.

