Matt Hardy booked during WrestleMania 40 weekend

April's nearing, and so is one of the biggest events in the world of pro wrestling - WrestleMania. AEW star Matt Hardy is now set to make an appearance during the much-awaited weekend.

The former United States Champion will be live with his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel as part of the WrestleCon convention on April 5, 2024. He will host the show with Emmy Award winner Jon Alba.

Taking to Twitter, Alba announced that he and Hardy would discuss the iconic TLC matches in WWE during the special episode of the podcast:

"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: @MATTHARDYBRANDand @matthardypod LIVE on-stage at @wrestlecon covering the iconic #WWE TLC Years!" he wrote.

The podcast promises to be an interesting one, and wrestling fans in Philadelphia will indeed be looking forward to it. Matt and Jeff Hardy have competed in some memorable TLC matches against top teams like Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz at WrestleMania.

This year's Show of Shows will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6-7.

Matt Hardy talks about allegations against Vince McMahon

Matt Hardy has had multiple stints in WWE during his career. Hence, he has worked closely with the company's former chairman, Vince McMahon. The AEW star recently discussed the latest allegations against McMahon.

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE United States Champion mentioned that the recent lawsuit against McMahon could "tarnish his legacy" and damage WWE's business:

"Obviously shocking, sad to hear. After working with Vince [McMahon] for so long, you'd want to think that, you know, when he's ready to wind down his career and eventually retire, hopefully, he ends up going out on a good note and is appreciated. But, I feel like this was just the opposite, worst-case scenario (...) If - once again, these things are all alleged, but when he has his day in court, depending on how things turn out, this can really, really tarnish his legacy and be damaging overall to WWE," said Hardy. [From 01:06 to 01:43]

It will be interesting to see if Hardy will compete at one final WrestleMania before eventually hanging up his wrestling boots.

