Jack Perry breaks silence after Kenny Omega attack with a very bold message

Kenny Omega returned to AEW Dynamite after months of battling diverticulitis, only to be viciously assaulted by Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and the Young Bucks. Eventually, The Cleaner had to be stretchered out of the arena.

During his return segment, Kenny Omega was distracted by Kazuchika Okada and blindsided by Jack Perry, with the Young Bucks joining in on the assault. The vicious assault was halted by FTR.

Backstage, Jack Perry later spoke out about the attack by cutting a scathing promo that targeted the former AEW World Champion, and the clip went viral among wrestling fans.

"Is this the best that you've got? You know, you are not as bad as you think you are. But I hope that you had fun. Hitting all your old moves in your hometown, for what could be probably the last time, in your entire life. The thing that hurts me the most, Kenny, is that you were not the hero that we needed you to be. When it came down to it, you were a coward, like everybody else. The truth is, The Elite doesn't need you anymore, and neither does AEW. Because we are going to change the world without you. We all have to sacrifice, and you just made yours," Perry said.

A lot has changed in AEW during his absence. Jack Perry has returned to the Jacksonville-based company, after being suspended after his backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023. The Young Bucks sided with him when he attacked Tony Khan, the President of AEW, in the ring on a recent episode of Dynamite.

How Omega reacts to this attack and how it affects AEW storylines remains to be seen.

The Young Bucks have already fired Kenny Omega from The Elite

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were once part of The Elite, one of the most popular stables in AEW. However, things have changed for the stable over the recent past, and The Young Bucks cut a promo where they have fired Omega. The duo made this announcement by cutting a promo on Dynamite.

In the promo, they justified the firing by saying that Omega had disappeared from the face of the Earth had not made appearances that were planned, and that too, "for no good reason."

Kenny Omega was earlier involved in a feud with real-life aspects in AEW and that doesn't seem to have died down. In 2022, CM Punk, who was then signed with AEW, hit out with his comments at AEW and the EVPs of the company, namely The Elite - Omega and The Young Bucks - at the All Out Post-Show Media Scrum. This led to a skirmish between Punk and The Elite backstage, details of which are still not amply clear.

The current incidents seem closely related to that real-life brawl, and what Kenny has planned remains to be seen.

