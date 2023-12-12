Jack Perry files for two very intriguing trademarks amidst lengthy AEW absence

AEW star Jack Perry recently filed two interesting trademarks during his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jack Perry has been absent from the All Elite television ever since his backstage altercation with former AEW World Champion CM Punk at the All-In 2023 pay-per-view in August. The incident led to the suspension of both wrestlers. However, Tony Khan ended up firing the Best in the World for his actions.

However, according to Fightful, amidst his absence, the 26-year-old filed trademarks on December 11 for "Jurassic Express" and "A Boy and His Dinosaur," which could mean that Jack Perry may revert to his old gimmick upon his AEW return in the future.

"Mark For: JURASSIC EXPRESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Mark For: A BOY AND HIS DINOSAUR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts."

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on Jack Perry being AEW's Devil

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about AEW's 'The Devil' storyline and claimed that the angle has cooled off ever since CM Punk's big return to Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on The Devil storyline in All Elite Wrestling and made it clear that the idea of Jack Perry being the man behind the mask sounds 'horribly bad':

"That is so bad. It was a bad idea that’s getting worse by the day because the longer it goes, the more anticlimactic it’s going to be. I think once [CM] Punk shows up at Survivor Series, whoever’s behind the mask is going to be a popcorn fart. It’s not going to matter. It’s going to be something that people are going to hopefully forget very quickly. It’s already gone on too long. If it’s Jungle Jack Perry, I’m sorry, it’s horribly bad.” [H/T:411mania.com]

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.