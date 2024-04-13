Jack Perry mocks CM Punk after the airing of the AEW All In backstage footage

Jack Perry took a shot at CM Punk after the airing of the AEW All In 2023 footage during a wrestling show.

All Elite Wrestling became the centre-point of controversy when it released previously unaired footage of the brawl between Punk and Perry backstage at Wembley Stadium on the recent episode of Dynamite. The tape was revealed by The Young Bucks, who tied its content into their ongoing feud with FTR ahead of their match at Dynasty 2024.

The footage shows The Second City Saint as the aggressor, shoving the former Jungle Boy and putting him in a choke hold before the two stars were separated by talent and officials. The fracas earned Perry an indefinite suspension from AEW, and resulted in Punk's termination. The Voice of The Voiceless returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in a shocking move.

Jack Perry, in the meantime, has been competing in NJPW amid his AEW hiatus. The Scapegoat recently faced Shota Umino in a singles match at Windy City Riot 2024. The pay-per-view emanated from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, coincidentally in CM Punk's hometown.

During his bout against The Shooter, Perry found himself at the receiving end of dueling chants, with a section of fans proclaiming that the latter was choked out by The Best in The World, and another group chanting the opposite. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion would proceed to lock Umino in a choke hold seemingly in response to the chants.

Expand Tweet

Matt Morgan thinks WWE will never hire AEW star Jack Perry

CM Punk made a series of explosive comments regarding AEW, Tony Khan and his scuffle with Jack Perry during an interview on The MMA Hour. His remarks elicited a response from Bully Ray, who recounted his own experience with the former FTW Champion and claimed to have been disrespected by the latter.

WWE veteran Matt Morgan recently reflected on the prospect of the Stamford-based promotion hiring Perry. Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, The Blueprint said:

"No, they won't because WWE will never touch that kid [Perry] with a 10-foot pole, I'm gonna tell you why. If Bubba Ray Dudley, one of the toughest guys I have been across in any locker room, at any time in my career says, 'I went to go shake hands with him and this guy completely blew me off,' the minute I heard that, I knew everything I needed to know about Jack Perry," said Matt Morgan. (44:48 - 45:12)

It remains to be seen whether Jack Perry will be brought back to All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

Thoughts on Jack Perry taking shots at CM Punk? Sound off by hitting the discuss button!

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Was airing the All In 2023 footage a good move on AEW's part? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion