WWE will never hire 26-year-old performer after he disrespected CM Punk and a wrestling legend, according to Matt Morgan

Matt Morgan has explained why WWE was unlikely to hire a 26-year-old star for disrespecting CM Punk and Bully Ray. The performer is AEW star Jack Perry, who had a backstage fight with Punk at All In 2023.

The real-life altercation between Punk and Perry at All In London has yet again become the talk of the town after AEW aired the footage of their fight on the latest episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan's decision to showcase the footage on live TV has expectedly drawn mixed reactions from the wrestling universe.

While CM Punk was terminated from his contract following the incident and returned to WWE, Jack Perry has been off AEW TV, performing in NJPW. On the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan spoke about the possibility of WWE hiring Jack Perry down the line to have him feud with CM Punk.

Morgan stated that Triple H would never hire someone who had disrespected the likes of Punk and Bully Ray.

"No, they won't because WWE will never touch that kid (Matt Morgan) with a 10-foot pole, I'm gonna tell you why. If Bubba Ray Dudley, one of the toughest guys I have been across in any locker room, at any time in my career says, 'I went to go shake hands with him and this guy completely blew me off,' the minute I heard that, I knew everything I needed to know about Jack Perry," said Matt Morgan. (44:48 - 45:12)

Former WWE star Matt Morgan is not a fan of Jack Perry

Furthermore, Matt Morgan praised Bully Ray for staying calm during his unsavory experience of bumping into Jack Perry, whom he called "very disrespectful."

Morgan added that Ray and CM Punk had drawn more during their illustrious careers than Jack Perry could ever come close to drawing.

"Bully's a guy who'll beat the holy snot out of you. And the fact that he withheld from doing that says something about Bully maturing. Who the flipper are you brother (Jack Perry)? What have you done in this business to think you can talk to Punk the way you did and talk to Bully Ray the way you did? The sweats off their body have drawn more money than you'll ever draw." (45:13 - 45:52)

It remains to be seen when and if AEW will bring back Jack Perry, who's currently doing some great work as the "Scapegoat" in NJPW.

