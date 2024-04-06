Jack Perry mocks CM Punk by copying iconic gesture before flipping the bird during his big match

AEW star Jack Perry seemingly took another shot at CM Punk during the former's recent match in NJPW.

Jack Perry teamed up with his House of Torture stablemate Ren Narita to take on the team of Jon Moxley and Shota Umino at NJPW's Sakura Genesis 2024. The Death Rider team of Moxley and Umino successfully picked up the victory over House of Torture after Moxley pinned Narita.

On Twitter/X, a clip from Perry's tag match against Shota Umino was posted in which The Scapegoat seemingly mocked Punk by performing the Macho Man elbow drop just like The Best in The World.

"Jack then immediately also did the Macho Man tribute elbow like CM Punk does. LOOOOOOOOL!" a fan wrote.

Jack Perry and CM Punk got into a physical altercation at the All In pay-per-view last year. The incident led to the suspension of the former and The Second-City Saint's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Bully Ray reacts to CM Punk's comments and calls Jack Perry a ''disrespectful young wrestler''

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently addressed the ongoing CM Punk and Jack Perry drama. During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Tag Team Champion recalled his interaction with Perry in England last year, adding that The Scapegoat was the main problem.

“This is not a Punk problem! This is a Jack Perry problem! This is a snot-nosed kid problem! This is a punk-a** kid problem! And I believe every single last word that Punk is saying about Jack Perry. Because I had my own incident with Jack Perry in England a year ago. And there wasn't really an incident because if there was an incident, Jack Perry wouldn't be around anymore. Jack Perry came off to me as a very disrespectful young wrestler!'' he said. [0:01 - 0:42]

Jack Perry is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling. However, there have been some teases about his potential return to TV. It will be interesting to see if Perry plays a part in the Forbidden Door PPV later this year.

