Jack Perry seemingly takes a subtle shot at CM Punk amid his AEW hiatus

Jack Perry was allegedly one of the major reasons behind CM Punk's AEW departure, and it seems like The Scapegoat has taken another jab at the former World Champion.

CM Punk's AEW run was controversial as he was reportedly involved in two backstage fights. The first one was against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at the All Out 2022 PPV, which led to Punk's suspension from the company. However, shortly after returning to All Elite Wrestling television in June 2023, CM Punk allegedly got into another physical altercation with Jack Perry, who insisted on using real glass during his match against Hook at the All In PPV event, but Punk was not onboard with the idea.

The heated altercation led to Tony Khan terminating Punk's contract with AEW as well as indefinitely suspending Jack Perry who has since made his debut on NJPW. On Twitter, Perry liked a comment from a fan who suggested that he make new merch with the quote 'Cry me a river', which is the same quote Perry used while taking a shot at CM Punk at All In.

Jack Perry liked the above comment on Twitter

AEW star Jack Perry recently sent a message to Sting on his retirement

Jack Perry is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling. However, he has been making a lot of buzz in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Scape Goat recently cut a heel promo where he spoke about the time he's lost since his suspension. He also had some interesting comments about Sting, who retired from wrestling at AEW Revolution.

"At the end of the day, I need to remember that I'm here to win this entire tournament. You know... more than that I'm here to make up for lost time because personally, I don't plan on wrestling until I'm a 65-year-old man. By the way, Sting... congratulations on your retirement. Wonderful career... and you got to end it with two of the best professional wrestlers in the entire world. But as for myself, I had a half-a-year stolen from my career. Time to make up for it," he said. [1:00 - 1:40]

Jack Perry's new character has grown on some fans as they believe his NJPW run will turn him into a big star. It will be intriguing to see how AEW uses Perry after his suspension is lifted.

