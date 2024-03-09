Top AEW heel seemingly makes controversial claim about CM Punk, sends message to Sting

AEW released CM Punk amid controversy last year, and now one top-heel wrestler has something to say about the matter. They also sent a message to The Icon Sting.

Jack Perry has not wrestled for AEW since All In, where he dropped the FTW Championship to Hook. The former Jungle Boy was involved in a backstage incident with CM Punk that night, which led to Tony Khan suspending Perry indefinitely and firing Punk. The son of actor Luke Perry made his NJPW in-ring debut, defeating Shota Umino at the 52nd Anniversary show on Wednesday.

Scapegoat Perry worked Day 3 of the New Japan Cup today in Yamanashi, Japan, but teamed with Dick Togo and EVIL for an 8-minute loss to Umino, YOH, and El Desperado. NJPW released footage of the 26-year-old AEW star cutting a heel promo and mentioning his friends who were defeated by Sting in his retirement match - The Young Bucks. He also claimed time was stolen during his AEW suspension:

"At the end of the day, I need to remember that I'm here to win this entire tournament. You know... more than that I'm here to make up for lost time because personally, I don't plan on wrestling until I'm a 65-year-old man. By the way, Sting... congratulations on your retirement. Wonderful career... and you got to end it with two of the best professional wrestlers in the entire world. But as for myself, I had a half-a-year stolen from my career. Time to make up for it," he said. [From 1:00 - 1:40]

Perry returning to NJPW this week comes after he attacked Umino at Battle In The Valley this past January. He also tore up his AEW contract that night but he is still signed to the company.

Jack Perry knocks CM Punk over AEW beef?

AEW put on a historic event at All In 2023, but the success was overshadowed by a backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

Perry has not wrestled for the Jacksonville-based promotion since August 2023, but he made his NJPW in-ring debut this week by defeating Shota Umino at the 52nd Anniversary show, and then joining House of Torture.

Perry has worked three NJPW shows this week. Following the events of Day 2, Scapegoat Perry seemingly knocked Punk during backstage comments.

"I see a lot of people on the internet talk s**t about the House of Torture. Why? I appreciate these guys because they're not afraid to be themselves. They're not afraid to do what has to be done. Everybody out there complaining, cry me a f***ing river," he said.

The "cry me a river" reference is a line Perry used at All In to taunt Punk as a response to how Punk refused to allow him to use real glass for a planned Collision segment.

