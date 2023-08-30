AEW cannot book a match between CM Punk and Jack Perry after All In controversy, feels Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the backstage altercation between AEW star CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In.

Following All In, reports surfaced about a behind-the-scenes incident that took place at the show. The situation reportedly began when CM Punk turned down an idea from Jack Perry when he wanted to use glass in a segment on Collision.

This disagreement apparently caused tension between them, which reached its peak when Jack Perry made a subtle dig at CM Punk while facing Hook on the All In Zero Hour. This allegedly further led to a physical confrontation backstage when Perry came face to face with Punk before his match against Samoa Joe.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed whether the reported backstage altercation between Punk and Perry was a work.

"A lot of people think it is a work. I don't, and I think that if it's a work, they cannot have the two of them in the ring against each other because then the fans know it's full SH they'll never trust them again," Apter said. [26:42 - 27:00]

Update on CM Punk and Jungle Boy's appearance at AEW All Out

CM Punk and Jack Perry's altercation at All In has caused uncertainty over their next appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez that a suspension appeared on the cards for both Punk and Perry as the company investigated the altercation between the two stars, meaning that both men would be off both television and All Out.

This would certainly impact the upcoming AEW All Out Pay-Per-View on September 3, 2023, as the report added that CM Punk was supposed to perform in his hometown, Chicago.

