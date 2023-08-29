Why do CM Punk and Jack Perry have heat? Explaining the cause behind the real AEW fight

AEW recently concluded its biggest pay-per-view, "All In," with over 81,000 fans in attendance. The event delivered some of the finest wrestling matches and storylines seen in recent times.

Titles changed hands, and well-executed spots grabbed headlines and social media posts. A behind-the-scenes physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry stole the limelight. Now, there is definitely some history there, and that's what we are here to unravel.

It all started when Jack Perry wanted to use real glass during one of the spots for AEW Collision. Others backstage didn't think it was a good idea, and they asked for Punk's opinion. The 'Pipebomb Instigator' agreed that it wasn't a good idea.

At All In, Jack Perry was scheduled to face HOOK for the FTW Championship. The match had several violent spots, including one where the former 'Jungle Boy' was thrown at the windshield of the limousine that he arrived in, smashing it into pieces. Sometime during the match, he stared into the camera and mouthed, "That's real glass, go cry me a river."

Jack Perry and Punk reportedly had a physical altercation when they bumped into each other as the Voice of the Voiceless was nearing the ramp for his match against Samoa Joe.

AEW Star Santana weighs in on CM Punk-Jack Perry feud

Suspensions have been handed out, and both wrestlers will reportedly not be at the All Out pay-per-view scheduled in September. Meanwhile, prominent wrestling personalities have been speaking out about the incident.

Santana, who has recently returned to AEW, took to social media to talk about the backstage feud between CM Punk and Jack Perry. He posted the following to X:

"Who gives a damn about who fought with who…Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up,"

