Jack Perry suffers an embarrassing loss after failing to hit CM Punk’s move

Earlier tonight at NJPW Windy City Riot, Jack Perry cheekily attempted to hit one of CM Punk's iconic moves, but this ended up bringing his downfall instead. This would be the Go To Sleep (GTS).

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's latest pay-per-view took place in Chicago, the hometown of the Straight Edge Superstar, and Perry wanted to bring in all the heat for tonight.

This comes just a few days after the controversial footage of their scuffle at All In was broadcast for the first time on live television. Acting like his usual heel self, Perry brought out all the stops tonight for his match against Shota Umino.

He began by referencing Punk in his entrance. But this wasn't the end, as during a crucial point in the match, he attempted to use the WWE Superstar's finisher.

He did CM Punk's iconic "Go to Sleep" gesture before lifting Umino up for the move, but it was countered into a DDT. This then opened up the opportunity for Shooter to hit his finisher, giving him the win.

Check out the full sequence below.

This was a classic example of Jack Perry's antics backfiring on him, and now he has just suffered back-to-back losses to Shota Umino.

