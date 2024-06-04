“Jack Swagger returns to RAW” - WWE Universe blown away by news of former champion being removed from AEW roster page

Fans let their voices be heard after a former WWE Superstar was removed from AEW's official roster page. The star being discussed is Jake Hager. He worked in WWE as Jake Swagger from 2006 till 2017.

The former Heavyweight Champion was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. However, he didn't get the singles push that fans had hoped for but the former WWE World Champion was involved with factions like The Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society throughout his tenure.

A bunch of AEW contracts expired last month, and many stars decided not to renew them. Recent reports disclosed that Mark Henry, Jake Hager, Arn Anderson, and Paige VanZant have departed the company. While Mark and Arn have announced their exits, Jake and Paige are yet to break the silence.

Also recently, all four stars were removed from the promotion's roster page. This officially confirms their departure.

Many fans were baffled after the former WWE World Champion's removal from the roster page. Many said that he would return to RAW now that he is a free agent.

"Jack Swagger returns to Raw," one wrote.

"Jake Hager bout to cut amazing promos in WWE again," another fan said.

"That is bad," one fan said.

"The 4 pillars right there gone," one fan claimed.

One fan, however, thought that all four were "dead weight" and it was good that Tony Khan did what had to be done.

"All dead weight. Thank you tk for doing what needed to be done," a fan stated.

Another fan was upset that they won't be able to see Hager's hat in AEW anymore.

"The hat is gone," the fan said.

WWE Veteran thinks WWE should resurrect former AEW star Jake Hager's gimmick

Dutch Mantell and Jake Hager worked together in WWE with a popular gimmick "We The People". The faction included wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell and current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (known as Cesaro in WWE).

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran suggested Jake could still return to WWE and resurrect the forgotten character.

"I think, the WWE creative... I don't think it's lost on them how it was over, and with the current political environment going on in the United States now, I think they would like to maybe resurrect the character. If they look at me, I can't do it, but they could find somebody else and it would be the same thing," Dutch said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jake Hager and whether the former world champion will return to WWE.

