"Jade Cargill, count your days" - Fans eagerly anticipate released WWE star's AEW debut after rumored exit from major promotion

The wrestling world is convinced that a former WWE Superstar is making her way to AEW to end Jade Cargill's undefeated stream. The star is none other than Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet).

The Canadian-born star has wrestled in several promotions. She rose to fame during her time in AAA. She had a short stint in the Stamford-based promotion but was released due to budget cuts. Since then, Valkyrie has returned to IMPACT Wrestling and made some appearances for MLW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Taya Valkyrie is officially done with IMPACT Wrestling and is currently a free agent. He also speculated that the former Knockouts Champion could be heading to either AEW or the Stamford-based promotion:

"Valkyrie finished up with Impact as she was working with both companies [Impact and MLW] and on occasion AAA, where she still holds their Reina de Reinas Title. She is not committed [to MLW] for a long time either. She is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time," Dave Meltzer said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Taya Valkyrie is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.



- WON Taya Valkyrie is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.- WON https://t.co/FbSUplOiiv

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, TBS Champion Jade Cargill challenged any Canadian-born wrestler to a match for her title next week as the Jacksonville-based promotion is heading to Canada for its first international show in 2023.

The wrestling world was confident that it was going to be the former WWE Superstar who would accept the challenge and also be the one to defeat Cargill.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- PWInsider



**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…

Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! 👀 https://t.co/DFb4X8kozc

Sad Teddy Bear Potato @RealJeremyBmore



Jade Cargill, count your days. 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- PWInsider



**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…

Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! 👀 https://t.co/DFb4X8kozc Taya Valkyrie to AEW ConfirmedJade Cargill, count your days. twitter.com/WrestlingCover… Taya Valkyrie to AEW Confirmed Jade Cargill, count your days. twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

𝕸𝖎𝖐𝖊 𝕯𝖊 𝕾𝖎𝖑𝖛𝖆 🎺🎼 @AGuyNamedMike89



Pretty sure she'll show up in Winnipeg next Wednesday to answer Jade Cargill's challenge. @WrestlePurists Didn't the E fire Valkyrie in one of their numerous "budget cut" talent releases?Pretty sure she'll show up in Winnipeg next Wednesday to answer Jade Cargill's challenge. @WrestlePurists Didn't the E fire Valkyrie in one of their numerous "budget cut" talent releases? Pretty sure she'll show up in Winnipeg next Wednesday to answer Jade Cargill's challenge.

Julia Pinkham @Pinkham_Artemis @WrestlePurists I mean she is Canadian so maybe Jade vs Taya? @WrestlePurists I mean she is Canadian so maybe Jade vs Taya?

Carlos @Darthsigma11 @WrestlePurists Aew. She is going to face jade next week @WrestlePurists Aew. She is going to face jade next week

Jonathan @jonismrnibs @WrestlePurists See her in Winnipeg live next week I guess @WrestlePurists See her in Winnipeg live next week I guess

People also entertained the idea that she could return as Franky Monet to WWE.

TrussInGod91 @God91In @WrestlePurists WWE plz. She deserves a fair shake this time on the main roster. @WrestlePurists WWE plz. She deserves a fair shake this time on the main roster.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya previously wanted to see Taya Valkyrie in AEW

Saraya was one of the former WWE Superstars who recently signed with AEW. When she arrived at the Jacksonville-based promotion, she promised that the women's division would become stronger.

Saraya wanted to see some of the top female wrestlers in AEW. She wanted to see Taya Valkyrie in the promotion to elevate the women's division.

"I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew," Saraya tweeted.

Valkyrie also replied to the tweet stating that she loves Saraya so much.

As mentioned earlier, Valkyrie is reportedly a free agent, but she is also currently one-half of IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Will she show up on AEW this Wednesday? Tune in to Dynamite and find out.

Do you think Valkyrie could be the one to dethrone Jade Cargill? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes