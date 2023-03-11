Create

"Jade Cargill, count your days" - Fans eagerly anticipate released WWE star's AEW debut after rumored exit from major promotion

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 11, 2023 08:44 IST
Jade Cargill
The undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

The wrestling world is convinced that a former WWE Superstar is making her way to AEW to end Jade Cargill's undefeated stream. The star is none other than Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet).

The Canadian-born star has wrestled in several promotions. She rose to fame during her time in AAA. She had a short stint in the Stamford-based promotion but was released due to budget cuts. Since then, Valkyrie has returned to IMPACT Wrestling and made some appearances for MLW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Taya Valkyrie is officially done with IMPACT Wrestling and is currently a free agent. He also speculated that the former Knockouts Champion could be heading to either AEW or the Stamford-based promotion:

"Valkyrie finished up with Impact as she was working with both companies [Impact and MLW] and on occasion AAA, where she still holds their Reina de Reinas Title. She is not committed [to MLW] for a long time either. She is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time," Dave Meltzer said.
Taya Valkyrie is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.- WON https://t.co/FbSUplOiiv

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, TBS Champion Jade Cargill challenged any Canadian-born wrestler to a match for her title next week as the Jacksonville-based promotion is heading to Canada for its first international show in 2023.

Who in Canada is going to step up and take on @Jade_Cargill?Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/lQOwfDppiw

The wrestling world was confident that it was going to be the former WWE Superstar who would accept the challenge and also be the one to defeat Cargill.

Taya Valkyrie has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling.- PWInsider**Last Wednesday, Jade Cargill issued a challenge to a Canadian…Let the speculation begin! 👀 https://t.co/DFb4X8kozc
Hey @TonyKhan Sign Taya Valkyrie in! AEW Bound! Jade Cargill next opponent! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage @AEW @thetayavalkyrie @Jade_Cargill https://t.co/I14oddHtOQ
Taya Valkyrie to AEW Confirmed Jade Cargill, count your days. twitter.com/WrestlingCover…
@WrestlingCovers I'd love to see her challenge Jade!
@WrestlePurists Didn't the E fire Valkyrie in one of their numerous "budget cut" talent releases? Pretty sure she'll show up in Winnipeg next Wednesday to answer Jade Cargill's challenge.
@WrestlePurists I mean she is Canadian so maybe Jade vs Taya?
@WrestlePurists Aew. She is going to face jade next week
@WrestlePurists See her in Winnipeg live next week I guess

People also entertained the idea that she could return as Franky Monet to WWE.

@WrestlePurists wwe return 👀
@WrestlePurists Franky Monet 🙏
@WrestlePurists Bring her back with Morrison
@WrestlePurists AEW for one time only then probably back to WWE
@WrestlePurists WWE plz. She deserves a fair shake this time on the main roster.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya previously wanted to see Taya Valkyrie in AEW

Saraya was one of the former WWE Superstars who recently signed with AEW. When she arrived at the Jacksonville-based promotion, she promised that the women's division would become stronger.

Saraya wanted to see some of the top female wrestlers in AEW. She wanted to see Taya Valkyrie in the promotion to elevate the women's division.

"I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew," Saraya tweeted.
I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew

Valkyrie also replied to the tweet stating that she loves Saraya so much.

@Saraya @AEW Ilysm 🥺🖤

As mentioned earlier, Valkyrie is reportedly a free agent, but she is also currently one-half of IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Will she show up on AEW this Wednesday? Tune in to Dynamite and find out.

Do you think Valkyrie could be the one to dethrone Jade Cargill? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

