"One of the people that went to bat for me" - Top AEW Champion lavishes praise on Cody Rhodes

Jade Cargill is the latest AEW star to go on record to talk about how Cody Rhodes was a hands-on EVP during his brief time in the company.

Since Cody and Brandi Rhodes parted ways with the promotion last month, several unpopular theories have surfaced on social media. One such has claimed that the pair didn't get along with the rest of the locker room members. However, Cargill's statement appears to suggest otherwise.

While speaking with CBS Sports, Cargill stated that Cody Rhodes was a "blessing" to the locker room. The reigning TBS Champion went on to say that Cody checked on her day-to-day after her debut match.

“It was a blessing [to have Cody Rhodes around],” Cargill said. “After my Shaq match, I feel like a lot of people kind of went off their ways. He was one of the people that checked up on me and my mental and to make sure I was OK and to help me understand the business (..) He was very much in my corner. He’s a great guy. He’s a phenomenal father. He stepped into new shoes. He’s a phenomenal father. He’s a phenomenal person in general, and he was one of the people that went to bat for me, for a lot of things.”

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on Dynamite!



#AEW @CodyRhodes @Thee_Red_Velvet @Jade_Cargill @SHAQ 1 year ago today:Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on Dynamite! 1 year ago today:Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on Dynamite!#AEW @CodyRhodes @Thee_Red_Velvet @Jade_Cargill @SHAQ https://t.co/s8zYA2hZsn

On the March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill teamed up with Shaq to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in her debut match. The 29-year-old has since gone undefeated and became the inaugural TBS Champion.

Jade Cargill will face Tay Conti at AEW Revolution 2022

While Cody Rhodes' pro wrestling future is still up in the air, Jade Cargill will look to cement her legacy at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. She will put her TBS title on the line against Tay Conti.

On Rampage this week, the Brazilian star ambushed Cargill with some help from her best friend, Anna Jay.

Though there's no significant build-up to their rivalry, the company has propelled Conti to be a formidable challenger in the past. Whether or not she breaks Cargill's undefeated streak and ends her fairytale run with the title remains to be seen.

What do you make of Jade Cargill's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Jade Cargill Tay Conti 4 votes so far