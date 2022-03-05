"He has so much knowledge"- Jade Cargill praises former WWE Champion on coaching her backstage 

Jade Cargill's first-ever match took place a little over one year ago. In that time, she's managed to become the inaugural TBS Champion and has stacked up a staggering 28-0 record.

Her incredible accomplishments so far have surprised many, as AEW is mostly built on the backs of established stars who have the talent and experience to put on world-class matches. And while Cargill has the look and the attitude, she's very inexperienced for her current position.

In a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness Magazine, Cargill talked about her beginnings as a basketball player, her shift to professional wrestling, and her rapid rise in AEW. She also revealed that she's been helped along by Mark Henry, QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, and Bryan Danielson.

Jade praised The American Dragon's coaching prowess and says that he's helped her learn a new style of wrestling. In regards to what Danielson has been teaching her, the TBS Champion said:

“Grappling and that sort of thing. I’m used to the ‘big man’ style of just throwing people. He is such an intelligent man, he has so much knowledge. Right now, I’m actually getting more in-tune with British wrestling and prior to this I didn’t have much knowledge of it, and how different the style is but also how technical it is, so I’m learning all of that right now and trying to fit it into my form of wrestling. It’s a blessing, I’m very thankful.”

muscle_fitness @muscle_fitness

The “Next Big Thing” is the first woman to hold AEW’s TBS championship.

By Scott 'Future' Felstead. Read article #aew #jadecargill HOW SUPERATHLETE JADE CARGILL TRADED SLAM DUNKS FOR BODY SLAMSThe “Next Big Thing” is the first woman to hold AEW’s TBS championship.By Scott 'Future' Felstead. Read article muscleandfitness.com/athletes-celeb… @muscleandfitness @muscleandfitnesshers @ms_cargill HOW SUPERATHLETE JADE CARGILL TRADED SLAM DUNKS FOR BODY SLAMSThe “Next Big Thing” is the first woman to hold AEW’s TBS championship.By Scott 'Future' Felstead. Read article muscleandfitness.com/athletes-celeb… @muscleandfitness @muscleandfitnesshers @ms_cargill #aew #jadecargill https://t.co/I6Aim08cjT

Jade Cargill to defend her TBS Championship against Tay Conti at AEW Revolution

TBS Champion Jade Cargill is set to defend her title against Tay Conti at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 6. Cargill's last title defense came against The Bunny of the AHFO on the February 23rd edition of Dynamite.

The upcoming bout against Conti will be Jade's first singles match on pay-per view. She competed at last year's AEW All Out in the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

Cargill claimed the TBS Championship after a grueling 12-woman tournament to crown the inaugural holder. She secured a bye in the first round, defeated Red Velvet in the quarter-finals, pinned Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals, and overcame Ruby Soho to win it on January 5th, 2022.

Edited by Jacob Terrell