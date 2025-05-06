Jade Cargill reacts after AEW star Jamie Hayter unveils jaw-dropping new look

Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter recently posted pictures of her latest look on social media. Her post drew responses from fans and peers alike, including one from former All Elite name and current WWE superstar Jade Cargill.

Hayter is currently participating in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup, the winner of which will earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Title at All In: Texas later this year. The 30-year-old defeated Billie Starkz in the first round and Kris Statlander in the semifinals to secure her spot in the tournament finals, scheduled for Double or Nothing 2025.

Hayter recently took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself sporting a new look. The post has garnered over a hundred comments, including one from former TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who seemingly endorsed Jamie's outfit with a heart-symbol emoji.

Check out Jamie Hayter's IG post below:

Check out this screenshot of Jade Cargill's comment BELOW:

Jade Cargill left a supportive comment under Jamie Hayter's post [Source: Hayter's IG post]

Cargill was part of AEW's women's division between 2020 and 2023, and was pushed by the Tony Khan-led promotion with a dominant winning streak. In 2023, however, she jumped ship and crossed over to WWE, and currently, she performs on Friday Night SmackDown.

AEW's Jamie Hayter at risk of being attacked by her upcoming pay-per-view opponent

All Elite Wrestling is rolling into Detroit, MI, for this week's edition of Dynamite. The episode is set to feature a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter, to be conducted by Renee Paquette. However, The Englishwoman needs to watch her back this Wednesday, as her Double or Nothing 2025 opponent and Owen Hart Cup co-finalist, Mercedes Mone, is keen for a confrontation, as per her latest post on X/Twitter.

“Please tell me which room she will be in for this sit-down! @[All Elite Wrestling]😏,” wrote the TBS Champion.

The CEO earned her spot in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament by defeating Julia Hart in the quarterfinals and overcoming Athena in a semifinal dream-bout last month.

This past week on Dynamite, "Four Belts Mone" confronted reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm after the latter's match, voicing her goal of dethroning The Timeless One. However, Hayter promptly confronted her, forcing Mercedes to a hasty retreat.

