Jade Cargill reacts to AEW star's post amid rumors of backstage issues in WWE

Jade Cargill has reacted to an AEW star’s post amid rumors of having backstage issues in WWE. This might get the fans talking.

Ad

The former AEW star has been a revelation ever since she moved to WWE. She was out for a while but she came back at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event where she attacked Naomi, much to everyone’s shock.

It was reported earlier that Cargill was having issues with Shayna Baszler and that the two almost came to blows backstage before people stepped in. However, she seemed to have put that all behind after Athena posted a picture of herself from the premier of the Queen of the Ring movie.

Ad

Trending

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Jade Cargill, showing everyone that she is still very much friends with stars from her former workplace, replied to Athena’s post with two heart eyed emojis. It is great to see the WWE star still be good friends with her former colleagues from AEW.

Cargill's reply [Credit: Athena on Instagram]

Bill Apter questions Jade Cargill’s actions

Jade Cargill shocked the entire wrestling world when she attacked Naomi at the Elimination Chamber PLE. No one expected her to return and do that.

Ad

Bill Apter has now questioned her actions and accused the WWE of hurrying her return. He was speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine when he said:

“What was strange to me was when Jade ran out, why did they put the music of the person so you know there's gonna be a run-in? To me, the charm of it would've been, they did it really well but don't play the music. Here, when Cargill came out, she was wearing her wrestling outfit. Why not come out in street clothes? But when she attacked Naomi, it seemed like a shoot. It was so tight and so well done, I thought it was real. I don't not think Bianca's directly involved in the attack. I think Jade and Naomi are gonna be tied up in a hell of a feud that might happen at WrestleMania.”

Those are some great points and it will be interesting to see what Jade Cargill’s plans will be for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback