Jade Cargill replicates an iconic spot from her AEW run at WWE Backlash 2024

WWE star Jade Cargill recently replicated a spot from her AEW run at the WWE Backlash PLE in France.

Jade Cargill was signed to AEW from 2020 to 2023. She was the first-ever TBS Women's Champion and would go on to have a dominant run with the title. Cargill left the promotion in 2023 to sign with the Stamford-based promotion and made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble. At today's Backlash Premium Live Event, Jade Cargill captured her first WWE title where she along with Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL to become the Women's Tag Team Champions.

During the match, Cargill performed her Jaded move on Kairi Sane which was a callback to her match against Skye Blue at Battle of the Belts V where she hit the latter with the same move. On Twitter/X, a fan acknowledged the incredible sequence.

"Jade Cargill doing the same JADED spot she did to Skye Blue! AWESOME!!!"

Dutch Mantell believes Bianca Belair could be the next feud for Jade Cargill in WWE

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Damage CTRL to become the Women's Tag Team Champions at the Backlash PLE.

However, veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the two women may be set to feud against each other in the near future. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, the former manager stated the following.

"Well, it would be a great way to start them out. You get them started there. The difference now between WWE and what it was before, they're telling stories earlier. So you can see where it's going. How impressive do they look! They are impressive young women. Start them on that long run like you said. And you know, Bianca showing a little bit of heel tendencies. That's for later on." [From 6:53 onwards]

It will be interesting to see which tag team stands up to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair on SmackDown. However, a rivalry between the two will also make for some intriguing television in the future.