Major WWE championships change hands at Backlash France

A major title change took place at WWE Backlash today in France. The show was the promotion's first premium live event following WrestleMania XL last month.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the January 26 episode of SmackDown. They defeated Kayden Carter and Katanta Chance to become champions and had an impressive title reign.

However, it came to an end tonight at WWE Backlash 2024. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair teamed up to battle The Kabuki Warriors for the titles at the premium live event. Cargill planted Sane with Jaded in the middle of the ring before Bianca Belair followed it up with a KOD directly on top of Sane. Belair then covered Asuka to win the match and capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill teamed up with Naomi at WrestleMania XL to defeat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Naomi was in action as well at this year's Backlash and battled for the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bayley and Tiffany Stratton. However, The Role Model got the pinfall victory over Naomi in the match and retained her title.