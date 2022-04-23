Jade Cargill retains AEW TBS title against Marina Shafir

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill successfully defended her title against Marina Shafir in a grueling match on this week's Rampage.

Jade Cargill selected Shafir after disregarding Leva Bates as a worthy opponent on March 30, Dynamite. The two stars also took multiple shots at each other on Twitter before their match, which generated a lot of hype for the fight.

Both women fought in the main event of this week's Rampage. While Jade got the upper hand early in the bout, her opponent was able to hit back even after being slammed through the timekeeper's table.

However, Cargill countered Shafir's kneebar hold and set her up for the finisher. The reigning TBS Champion executed a picture-perfect Jaded, retaining her title and adding one more name to her winning streak.

Jade Cargill's winning streak in AEW is still unbroken

With her victory over Marina Shafira, Jade Cargill's dominant winning streak now stands at an impressive 30-0.

The current AEW TBS Champion has decimated everyone she steps into the ring with. Before taking down Shafir, she defeated Tay Conti at Revolution 2022 on March 6 in a similarly impressive title defense.

The wrestlers she has taken down include major players like Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Layla Hirsch, and Nyla Rose. With the momentum Cargill is carrying right now, it won't be easy for someone to break her winning streak. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out how her dominant run ends if it ever does.

