Jade Cargill's whereabouts amid uncertain AEW future revealed

AEW star Jade Cargill has been making headlines not only for her astonishing wrestling return but for her uncertain future with the promotion.

Cargill last appeared in the ring at AEW Double Or Nothing in May, where she suffered an unexpected loss to Kris Statlander, ending her remarkable 60-0 streak in singles competition.

Since then, fans have been waiting for any news about Cargill's return to the squared circle. However, recent reports suggest that Jade might have already left AEW, and her future with the company remains unclear.

The former TBS Champion herself has indicated that she won't be making a comeback anytime soon, leaving fans in a state of speculation. Instead of providing hints about her wrestling return, Cargill has been actively posting on Twitter and giving her followers a glimpse into her personal life.

Recently, Cargill shared photos of her family in Egypt, sparking further speculation about her current whereabouts and intentions.

Jade Cargill's latest tweet

As the speculation continues to swirl, all eyes remain on Jade as fans await any official statement or update on her next move.

Multiple AEW women reportedly dissatisfied with Tony Khan's booking

Tony Khan's booking of the AEW women's division has come under fire, drawing criticism from multiple stars. Throughout 2023, the women's division has faced inconsistent booking and has seen key stars like Jamie Hayter and Jade Cargill disappear, either due to injury or unknown reasons.

During a Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that "a lot" of female stars backstage are frustrated.

“A lot of the women are. But there’s also a lot of people who are very aloof and like, ‘Ah, why bother’ type of stuff, and obviously, you’re never gonna win those people over no matter what. You’re just never gonna win those people over,” said Sean Ross Sapp.

The uncertain future of the All Elite Wrestling women's division under Tony Khan's booking has become a cause of concern for wrestlers and fans alike.

Who do you want to see Jade Cargill face when (and if) she makes her return? Sound off in the comments section below.