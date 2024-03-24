Jade Cargill sends a three-word message to AEW personality

Former AEW star Jade Cargill has finally signed with a brand in WWE. The 31-year-old committed to SmackDown on the latest edition of Friday Night show. But despite her high profile in the sports entertainment juggernaut, she hasn't forgotten her friends in All Elite Wrestling.

Jade Cargill is an AEW original and spent the first three years of her career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She was the inaugural TBS Champion and was dominant in the ring, holding the title for a staggering 508 days.

After her recent commitment to SmackDown, Cargill sent out a message claiming that she was ready to have her way with the blue brand. AEW Community Outreach Coordinator Amanda Huber responded with flame emojis and a gif of Dave Chappelle, claiming that the WWE Universe wasn't ready.

Expand Tweet

In response, Jade shared her love with the widow of Brodie Lee on X:

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill will make her official SmackDown debut next Friday

WWE fans are understandably excited to finally get Jade Cargill on weekly television. Despite having signed with the company last September, the 31-year-old has only stepped into the ring once, putting on an inspired performance in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The former TBS Champion is now exclusive to Friday Nights and ready to resume her dominance in a new environment. After signing with the blue brand this past Friday, WWE announced that Jade will make her first official appearance as a member of the SmackDown roster next week.

Expand Tweet

Cargill has many options available to her in terms of feuds as WrestleMania XL looms. Many fans have lobbied for her to face off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch.

It's unknown whether Cargill will appear at this year's Show of Shows, but with WWE reportedly spinning up some big plans for the former AEW star, it's almost certain that she'll come face-to-face with the company's top female stars sooner or later.