Jade Cargill shares a 6-word message amid AEW absence

AEW star Jade Cargill has been absent from the ring since her defeat at the hands of Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing. She recently sent out a tweet amidst rumors that she may be done with the promotion.

While fans await her return, there has been no official word on when Cargill will make her comeback. However, according to Dave Meltzer, there is no definitive timeline for Jade Cargill's return.

The former TBS Champion herself recently took to Twitter to share a brief but impactful message. In a tweet, Cargill expressed gratitude despite being absent from AEW programming since the loss.

"Life is good. I’m so thankful," Cargill tweeted.

Jade Cargill's rise has been nothing short of impressive. The former TBS Champion had a winning streak of 60-0 and had quickly established herself as a dominant force in the women's division.

However, she recently kept fans guessing when she stated that life outside the wrestling circle was good and that she may decide to stay. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case.

Wrestling veteran Konnan on former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's booking

Wrestling veteran Konnan expressed his dissatisfaction with AEW over their handling of Jade Cargill's undefeated streak.

On an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized the company for seemingly "killing" Cargill's momentum without a valid reason.

"But I was surprised that they would bring her [Kris Statlander] in because it didn’t get a huge pop like I thought it would and beat Cargill. And you just killed Cargill for no reason, you could have done it another way, but maybe they wanted to hotshot it and do the surprise, maybe Cargill has attitude problems, maybe she was hurt and needed time off?"

As of now, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for Jade Cargill's future.

