"I landed on my head several times" - Jade Cargill is unhappy with AEW personality

TBS champion Jade Cargill reacted on social media to her manager 'Smart' Mark Sterling complaining that he hurt his finger. He said that he couldn't move it during her match against Tay Conti at Revolution 2022.

Sterling said that what the former NXT superstar did to him was unprofessional as he wasn't even "involved" in the match.

The former model pointed out to him that she also experienced some gruesome bumps:

"I landed on my head several times last night and you complain about your finger??" the TBS champion said.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill I landed on my head several times last night and you complain about your finger??? 🤨 Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq I wasn't bothering anyone and she jumped on me. I can't move my finger today, it hurts really bad. Why is everyone so unprofessional?



Imagine being in the court of law and having someone JUMP ON YOU? I wasn’t bothering anyone and she jumped on me. I can’t move my finger today, it hurts really bad. Why is everyone so unprofessional?Imagine being in the court of law and having someone JUMP ON YOU? https://t.co/DNekZjKbbM I landed on my head several times last night and you complain about your finger??? 🤨 twitter.com/marksterlinges… 😒😒😒 I landed on my head several times last night and you complain about your finger??? 🤨 twitter.com/marksterlinges…

Cargill beat Conti in their TBS title match using Jaded. She also came out to a special entrance theme played by Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, donning a Mortal Kombat-inspired costume. Even though Anna Jay came out to help Conti during the bout, it was not enough to topple the undefeated champion.

Who will be Jade Cargill's next challenger?

Jade Cargill has been dominating as of late. She is still undefeated following Revolution, with an impressive 29-0 streak. However, some names are coming out as her possible next opponent.

PWUnlimited @PWUnlimited In a match that had an odd start to say the least, it was the champion @Jade_Cargill who was able to pick up the win & retain the TBS Championship. #AEWRevolution In a match that had an odd start to say the least, it was the champion @Jade_Cargill who was able to pick up the win & retain the TBS Championship. #AEWRevolution https://t.co/yKeJkt5NSD

According to DailyDDT, there are several women who can dethrone the current champion and end her streak. Kiera Hogan is certainly capable of beating Cargill as they went toe-to-toe previously.

Despite being beaten by the champion in about two minutes when they met in August of last year, she has wins against Jordynn Grace, Mickie James and Kamille outside of AEW. With her experience in different promotions, she can now put up a threat and make Cargill's run difficult.

Riho is a former AEW Women's champion and Cargill hasn't beaten a former champion in a singles match during her undefeated streak. Someone like the Japanese star could be a huge challenge for her and will make her credible.

Maki Itoh had a brief stint at AEW last year and a few matches with its' top women wrestlers, but if the company manages to bring her back, she can immediately be a thorn in the side of the champion.

Cargill's run as TBS champion is nothing short of impressive, and it will take time to find a suitable challenger for her. But there are certainly a few names that are capable of beating her, at least on paper.

