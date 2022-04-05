"I can barely tell you're wearing male diapers under those ugly sweatpants" - AEW star takes a massive shot at Eddie Kingston

AEW star Jake Hager took to social media to fire shots at Eddie Kingston. Hager is part of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS), run by Chris Jericho.

Last week, the Mad King showed up on Dynamite after a two-week absence by attacking the JAS during a backstage promo. Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz tried their best to exact revenge on Jericho and others but were no match against Le Champion and his men.

The numbers game proved to be too much for the babyfaces as Jericho, Hager, and co. regained control. In the end, Jericho inflicted punishment on Kingston by hitting him with a baseball bat and a leather belt. The Influencer finished the assault by executing the Judas Effect.

Hager wasted no time in sending a message to the Mad King. He took to Twitter to express his utter disdain for Kingston by insulting him.

Here's what he had to say:

"Wow, you’re right Eddie. I can barely tell you’re wearing male diapers under those ugly sweatpants, they sure can hold a lot of dung!"

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Hager @RealJakeHager Wow you’re right Eddie I can barely tell you’re wearing male diapers under those ugly sweatpants, they sure can hold a lot of dung! #aewdynamite Wow you’re right Eddie I can barely tell you’re wearing male diapers under those ugly sweatpants, they sure can hold a lot of dung! #aewdynamite https://t.co/rEio7zaTzs

Daniel Garcia also took a jibe at Eddie Kingston

Daniel Garcia, another member of JAS has also previously expressed his disdain towards Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King recently teamed up with Fred Rosser to defeat Garcia and Fred Yehi at the NJPW Strong Style Evolved. After the match, Kingston attacked Garcia to continue their feud from Dynamite.

Garcia shared his frustrations on Twitter by saying that the Mad King keeps coming back. He responded to a video tweet from a fan, saying that he couldn't get rid of Kingston.

Check out the tweet below:

JAS' animosity towards Kingston will not fade away soon as they are in a heated rivalry. It will be interesting to see how Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz try and exact their revenge in the weeks to come.

What are your thoughts on Hager's tweet on Kingston? Sound off in the comments below.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Debottam Saha