Jake Hager weighs in on the current Inner Circle feud with a throwback photo

Jake Hager recently took to Twitter to express his feelings in light of Chris Jericho feuding with fellow Inner Circle Members Santana and Ortiz.

Tensions between Jericho and Proud 'N Powerful seemingly reached the breaking point last week AEW Dynamite. The duo refused to tag the former AEW World Champion in during the match, fueling the growing resentment between the three. Santana, Ortiz and Jericho won the bout, but the team is practically falling apart.

Hager has finally weighed in on the issue by posting a throwback photo of the team during their last Stadium Stampede match against The Pinnacle.

Jake Hager @RealJakeHager #aewdynamite Happier times ? Always remember we chose to die on our feet rather than live on our knees… #innercircle Happier times ? Always remember we chose to die on our feet rather than live on our knees… #innercircle #aewdynamite https://t.co/1A6oJUraIm

The feud hasn't extended to other team members yet, so Hager is the first to acknowledge that there are problems. In the caption of his photo, he referenced the group's "happier times," which came long before the tension that's ripping the stable apart.

Jake Hager hasn't teamed up alongside the Inner Circle since they faced American Top Team at AEW Full Gear. The former world champion has also not made an appearance on AEW programming ever since.

Jake Hager has been focused on his UFC career, but he could return at some point soon

Jake Hager and UFC star Jon Jones were rumored to be competing in a grappling match in past December. Unfortunately, the fight was postponed. Jones took to Twitter to call Hager out for missing the match shortly thereafter.

BONY @JonnyBones 🥴🤫 you can’t gloat about turning down a grappling match with the goat. You had the opportunity of a lifetime, now you’re doing interviews about what you would’ve done🥴🤫 you can’t gloat about turning down a grappling match with the goat. You had the opportunity of a lifetime, now you’re doing interviews about what you would’ve done 😩😂🥴🤫

In a response on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Hager brought up the clash and why it didn't happen.

"(...)Yeah, you’re the greatest of all time, but you’re not going to take me down," said Hager. "I was very excited about it. It seemed like it was going to go down. He jumped the gun early on tweeting it out before we had any details. As far as I know, it’s still in the works, maybe January 9th now. We’ll see.... (H/T: WrestlingNews)

While the match didn't happen, Hager also revealed that he'd like to work alongside his wife, former wrestler Saylor James. While Hager's UFC match didn't end up happening, h could appear alongside his wife at some point in AEW.

Edited by Colin Tessier

