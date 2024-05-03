Jake Roberts claims WWE Hall of Famer once threatened to shoot him in real-life

Jake Roberts made a startling claim that a WWE Hall of Famer once threatened to shoot him in real life. The star in question is the departed legend, Roddy Piper.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is considered one of the most underrated albeit influential wrestlers. His groundbreaking performances in WWE pushed the envelope regarding in-ring psychology and character work. Roberts worked alongside and opposite several top names in the promotion, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas native recently re-signed from AEW, where he has been a manager for Lance Armstrong since 2020. During an episode of The Snake Pit, Roberts discussed an incident involving the late great Rowdy Roddy Piper. He revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer was one among several wrestlers who would carry weapons with them.

“[Roddy] Piper, for sure. I can’t think of anybody else right off the bat. I mean, I just don’t think about things like that. Pretty sure Ole [Anderson] did. There are others.”

Roberts was famous for carrying a pet snake for matches and other in-ring and backstage segments. However, the former NWA National Television Champion pulling a snake out on Piper as a prank prompted Hot Rod to flash a gun at Roberts.

“Just Piper… I had pulled a snake out on him. And he got to his briefcase and pulled that pistol out, had it in my face. And he was shaking like a leaf, he was not bulls******g. This was in Mid-Atlantic. I’d gotten ahold of that snake… I can’t remember who set me up for that rib. Oh, somebody set me up to put the snake on Piper. They urged me to do it, and they would help me set him up where he’d have his back to me, you know?” [H/T 411Mania]

WWE legend The Undertaker on the lessons he learned from Jake Roberts

The Undertaker shared a star-making rivalry with Jake Roberts towards the beginning of his WWE career. They were briefly partners before The Deadman turned on The Snake, leading to a match at WrestleMania VIII where Roberts lost to The Undertaker.

The Phenom recently discussed the impact the 68-year-old legend had on him on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. The Undertaker praised Roberts' wrestling acumen and alluded to the knowledge the latter had imparted to him during their time on the road.

"I learned so much just traveling with him, not to mention all the bad stuff that I learned! I learned a lot of bad habits from Jake! But, man, the knowledge that he spit traveling up and down the road. Wow, man, he is honestly a wrestling genius in everything that he did."

It remains to be seen when fans will again see Jake 'The Snake' Roberts on AEW television.

Thoughts on Jake Roberts' story?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback